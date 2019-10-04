Fire Island fun in October

Fire Island is a great place to go in the summer, but did you know it can be lots of fun in October, too?

One of the best things about this time of year is that Fire Island is not as crowded.

The most fun thing to do is make a new friend. This is because you can go to the beach and make sand castles, get ice cream and maybe even go in the bay. But now that you have a new friend, let’s go over the stuff you can do together. You can play video games, explore new areas and ride bikes when it isn't perfect beach weather.

If you want to relax, you can go to the beach. I like to climb the lifeguard tower (when the guards aren't there) and read a book or something while listening to waves crash. I love doing this because you can sit back and relax. Just remember to wear layers of clothing so you won’t freeze.

When you go there, make sure you have a jolly good time with your family and friends!

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon