If you’re looking for something awesome to do this summer, I highly recommend visiting the Fire Island Lighthouse. The lighthouse is located at the west end of the Fire Island National Seashore, adjacent to Robert Moses State Park. You can easily park at the east end of Field 5 at Robert Moses and walk the scenic boardwalk to the lighthouse.

I went on a guided tour where I learned about the history and the structure of the lighthouse. I was able to see the lens used on the first lighthouse and went into the boathouse, where I saw artifacts that were used by the U.S. Life Saving Service at the turn of the 20th century.

One of the most interesting facts I learned on the tour was that many years ago (before electricity), oil from sperm whale blubber was burned to make the flame in the light atop the lighthouse.

Something fun (and a little scary) that I did was climb to the very top of the lighthouse. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to get to the top. There are 182 steps, and it is 167 feet tall! Whoa!

You should take a trip here this summer with your friends and family, not only to experience it in person but to learn something new about Fire Island. For more information, check out fireislandlighthouse.com

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley