So much to see on a Fire Island walk

Last summer, my family and I took a walk with friends on Fire Island. We first drove to Robert Moses State Park and were packed and ready for a long, hot day.

We parked at Field 5, which is near the most popular beach. We went along the path through the flowers and up toward the lighthouse. We checked things out and then kept walking, stopping for food and water breaks as needed. Eventually we saw a dirt road ahead. At this point we had walked close to five miles and still had more walking to do.

We walked along the dirt road watching bicyclists pass by and then saw the fire department. I was amazed to see so many trucks in such a tiny area. We were now at one of the first beaches on Fire Island. During the walk we looked at the houses and observed the lifestyle.

Then we walked to the beach where the view was beautiful. We went in the water, and it was amazing. As the day progressed, we walked through villages where cars and other vehicles are not allowed but bikes, scooters and skateboards are allowed. We got ice cream, visited shops and clothing stores, and went on the boardwalk, where we saw boats and kayakers out on the water. Finally, we went to a restaurant and had lots of good food.

I would say this experience was one of the most exciting things I have done. It was so amazing to see many new things, and I would be excited to go there again. I recommend visiting Fire Island this summer. Plus, with all the walking, you will definitely get a workout.

Marytheresa Donohue’s seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip