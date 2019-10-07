My mom is a teacher

When you have a teacher for a mom, there are a lot of pros and cons.

My mom is a schoolteacher. Sometimes she comes home from work and she needs time to relax. I know when that happens, I have to leave her alone. Sometimes, it takes a while to remember she is no longer on the job as teacher and back on the job as mom! During those times, I do my best not to pester her with a lot of questions.

I help my mom a lot, too. She sometimes asks me to look over the papers she is grading. Since I am a fifth-grader, I can help her a lot. She always asks me how for advice on how to teach a certain thing because I’m in fifth grade and I already did foundations in first grade.

I love making crafts and she lets me help do crafts she does in her class. My mom also lets me help her decorate her classroom at the end of summer break to make her classroom a comfortable place for her new students.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon