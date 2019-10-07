TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

My mom is a teacher

Kidsday reporter Mariana Figueroa of West Babylon with

Kidsday reporter Mariana Figueroa of West Babylon with her mom, Louisa Rojas, at Drexel Avenue School in Westbury. Photo Credit: Carla Paz

By Mariana Figueroa Kidsday Reporter
Print

When you have a teacher for a mom, there are a lot of pros and cons.

My mom is a schoolteacher. Sometimes she comes home from work and she needs time to relax. I know when that happens, I have to leave her alone. Sometimes, it takes a while to remember she is no longer on the job as teacher and back on the job as mom! During those times, I do my best not to pester her with a lot of questions.

I help my mom a lot, too. She sometimes asks me to look over the papers she is grading. Since I am a fifth-grader, I can help her a lot. She always asks me how for advice on how to teach a certain thing because I’m in fifth grade and I already did foundations in first grade.

I love making crafts and she lets me help do crafts she does in her class. My mom also lets me help her decorate her classroom at the end of summer break to make her classroom a comfortable place for her new students.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

By Mariana Figueroa Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Celebrate autumn at the Long Island Fall Festival Long Island Fall Festival, more fun this week
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Skittles: 27,641 pounds Fave Halloween candy by state: NY's may surprise you
Matthew Muratore is very excited about Turning 1 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search