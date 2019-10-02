TODAY'S PAPER
I was first lady for a day

Kidsday reporter Diana Palacios of Inwood as First

Kidsday reporter Diana Palacios of Inwood as First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln.

By Diana Palacios Kidsday Reporter
We had a fun school project that taught us about American history.  We did presentations on first ladies and presidents and it was a lot of fun and a great way to learn about our history. For example, I was Mary Todd Lincoln, My husband was Abraham Lincoln, who was the 16th president of the United States, and I was the 16th first lady.

We researched our person and then put together a Google Slide presentation. The best part was coming to school on presentation day dressed like our first lady or president. Mary Todd Lincoln loved pretty dresses, so I wore a beautiful hoop dress that day. Some of the boys wore suit jackets to look like the presidents. Our principal came to watch our presentations and she took pictures. It was fun being first lady for the day, and it was a good way to find out about our presidents and their families.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School

