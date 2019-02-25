TODAY'S PAPER
First Lego League is great for STEM fun and competition

Kidsday reporter Patrick O'Brien of Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

Kidsday reporter Patrick O'Brien of Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove, with his Lego creation. Photo Credit: O’Brien family

By Patrick O’Brien Kidsday Reporter
One of my favorite things to do when I am not in school is to build and play with Legos. I am in the First Lego League. This is a club outside of school where we work with other kids to build Legos. We also compete against other teams. 

We have to build a robot with arms and wheels. It can have as many things as you want, but the robot has to work and the robot has to be able to face challenges. We submit the things we build to judges, and they decide whether or not you can be in the competition.

In First Lego League we work on team-building and on what they call gracious professionalism. We have meetings at my coach's house. The league is meant to help you work with a team.

My team is made up of four people. In October we started to build our robot. We added attachments like a color sensor and an ultrasonic sensor. Our robot works very well. I’m very excited for my competition.

You should join or make your own team. Learn more at firstlegoleague.org

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

