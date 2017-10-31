This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Laken Maroney  Kidsday Reporter
Do you like to fish for snappers? All you need is your fishing pole and some luck to enjoy a great summer event. Every August, the Lindenhurst Rotary Club holds an annual Snapper Derby at the Lindenhurst Village Marina. Registration is free to all kids between the ages of 5 and 12.

The boy and girl who catch and release the heaviest snapper each win a beautiful, shiny, new bike. There are also prizes given to the boy or girl who catches and releases the most snappers. At the Snapper Derby, the Lindenhurst Rotary provides free bait, free hot dogs and soda, and sells raffle tickets for baskets of gifts.

Also, teenagers from the Lindenhurst Youth Center will paint your face for free. The Snapper Derbies have been a wonderful family event for decades in Lindenhurst. Although I did not catch the biggest or most snappers, I definitely had the most fun and plan on attending again each summer until I’m 12. After that, I will attend to assist with the younger kids.

