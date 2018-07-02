Want to go fishing in Montauk? Here’s how

If you want to go fishing in Montauk, there are a lot of boats you can go on.

I recommend The Viking Fleet (vikingfleet.com), which goes to places where you can catch cod and striped bass. Another boat you can go on is the Lazy Bones (montauksportfishing.com/lazybones), which goes out twice a day, once in the morning and usually around sunset. On this boat you can catch fluke, striped bass and even sea robins. The last boat I will recommend is the Miss Montauk II (missmontauk.com), which you can also catch cod on.

There are also boats that take people to watch whales, swim with sharks or deep-sea dive to spear fish. I have never done that, but may one day.

If you have a fear of boats, there are other places on the shore you can go to fish. This is called surf-casting. Shagwong Point is a spot off Gin Beach on the north side of Montauk where people catch fish. You can also go anywhere along the ocean to fish, such as Ditch Plains. Lastly, you can go near the dog park at Eddie Ecker Park; it also is on the north side and has a dock where you can fish.

No matter where you go to fish, you are going to have fun.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School