TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Westhampton Beach students take physical activity to the next level

Kidsday reporter Nick Pellicano with physical education teacher

Kidsday reporter Nick Pellicano with physical education teacher Connor Davis, who runs the Fit Club at Westhampton Beach Elementary School. Photo Credit: Jennifer Kulesa-Kast

By Nick Pellicano Kidsday Reporter
Print

Fit Club is an early-morning activity in our school for kids who want be more active than in normal gym class.

At Fit Club we warm up by playing basketball. Then our adviser, Mr. Connor Davis, explains what exercise we will do. It’s like an exercise game. Then we finish and move on to a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout.

We are doing HIIT to prepare for a competition against other schools to see which school can complete the activity course the quickest. For example, in the HIIT workout, we first do a bear crawl to a tire, then flip the tire five times. Next, we jump rope five times. Next, we do box jumps. Next, we jump rope more times, then more tire flips and then bear crawl back to our line. A bear crawl is walking with your hands and feet on the floor. We repeat this workout until the end of Fit Club.

Before the end of the class, we play a game such as capture the flag or dodgeball.

Mr. Davis said he started Fit Club to introduce a new fitness topic to students, and to enhance their fitness levels. He wanted to introduce lifelong fitness skills. Most mornings we practice doing obstacles on the HITT course. Mr. Davis said he learned all the exercises that students do in college.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School

By Nick Pellicano Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Benner's Farm in Setauket offers many workshops, festivals 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Key to My Art (10 W. Oak St., 25 things to do on LI during spring break
Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI
These plush 6-inch tall llamas come in a Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now
While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter sweets and treats to try now
Hundreds of classic cars will make their Vintage car parade, more LI fun this week