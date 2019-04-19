Fit Club is an early-morning activity in our school for kids who want be more active than in normal gym class.

At Fit Club we warm up by playing basketball. Then our adviser, Mr. Connor Davis, explains what exercise we will do. It’s like an exercise game. Then we finish and move on to a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout.

We are doing HIIT to prepare for a competition against other schools to see which school can complete the activity course the quickest. For example, in the HIIT workout, we first do a bear crawl to a tire, then flip the tire five times. Next, we jump rope five times. Next, we do box jumps. Next, we jump rope more times, then more tire flips and then bear crawl back to our line. A bear crawl is walking with your hands and feet on the floor. We repeat this workout until the end of Fit Club.

Before the end of the class, we play a game such as capture the flag or dodgeball.

Mr. Davis said he started Fit Club to introduce a new fitness topic to students, and to enhance their fitness levels. He wanted to introduce lifelong fitness skills. Most mornings we practice doing obstacles on the HITT course. Mr. Davis said he learned all the exercises that students do in college.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School