Have you ever gotten to wear a whistle and scream at adults? I have, and it’s awesome!

My mom and I taught a fitness class called Beach Body Boot Camp in Kings Park. The class took place at the Bluff, which connects to Sunken Meadow State Park. The Bluff is the perfect location for this class because there’s a nice breeze, pretty scenery and hiking trails.

My mom is a personal trainer, so she comes up with pretty good workouts. One activity we did was to have two people in a resistance band. One person has to run, and the other person has to hold a squat. You need good lower body strength for this activity.

Another activity we did was to jump in and out of an agility ladder, and all the people did it wrong! My mom let me wear a whistle, and I used to yell at everyone and show them how to do it like a pro! Once, we ran with parachutes, but it was difficult because of the wind. People also filled buckets with wet sand and ran up and down the bluff. The best part was tug-of-war, and that’s always how we ended Beach Body Boot Camp every time!

This camp also taught me a lot because I learned that fitness is good for you and that I should stay active throughout the day. I’m glad I had this opportunity to spend time with my mom and her clients.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park