How staying fit can be fun

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Bryden Padilla Kidsday Reporter
My favorite club is Fitness Club. It was really nice to be in this club because you get to play any game that the teacher likes. Also, doing stretches is fun because you sometimes get to do Fortnite dances or do your own dances. A student in my class, Alexis, said, “In fitness club, you do stretches. Then we play games. For example, we played mat ball, volleyball and four square.”

Fitness club is run by one of our physical education teachers, Mr. Dan Levitan. Each time the club meets, we play random games. One of the most popular games is octopus. There is a person in the middle, and all of the other kids go on the wall. Then the person in the middle yells, “Go!” You have to get on the other side of the gym without getting tagged. We also play mat ball, which is like baseball.

I think that it is a good idea to have a Fitness Club because it is good for students to stay in shape., and also a great way to have fun and learn new games.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead

