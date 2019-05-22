There are many great beaches on the East End but we think three stand out above the rest: Flying Point in Southampton, Ditch Plaines in Montauk, and Meschutt Beach in Hampton Bays.

Flying Point is an ocean beach with quick waves that are very satisfying for surfing and boogie boarding. The white sand forms little hills that are great for playing on. It also has what locals call the Flying Point Cut, which is a separation of the beach between Southampton and Water Mill. The current in the cut is great for boogie boarding. It’s also fun to know that when you cross the cut, you’re in another town.

Ditch Plains is another ocean beach that we love. It has a rock jetty with tide pools. The tide pools are filled with different sea life, and it is a lot of fun to catch the crabs that live in them. Ditch Plains is also a great spot for surfing, sandcastle building and collecting shells.

Meschutt Beach in Hampton Bays is a bay beach that many families with younger and older kids love. It has a playground and a food stand, and is a great beach for paddleboarding. There is also live music for dancing and dinner on certain nights in the summer, which is lots of fun.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton