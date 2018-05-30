LI kid reviews ‘Following Baxter’

In this amazing book, “Following Baxter,” written by Barbara Kerley (Harper), you will find all different adventures with Jordie, the main character, and her neighbor’s dog, Baxter. Baxter is an awesome dog and Professor Reese is so nice, kind, smart and bright. But then something goes wrong!

I love this book so much because of Baxter’s magical powers, and you will love all the characters because of their personality. The author made this book so unbelievably great. I would recommend this book to everyone.

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School