Themes give our school food drives a lift

Our school loves to give to the community by doing food drives. Some of the food drives include the Souper Bowl, the Thanksgiving food drive, the Stanley Cupboard and the World Cereal. Now that you know what they are, let me share them with you.

The World Cereal is a food drive that collects cereal from students and donates it to local food drives. This food drive takes place around the time of the World Series. This year McKenna Elementary School collected more than 400 boxes of cereal. The classes compete to see who can bring in the most cereal.

The Thanksgiving food drive is in November. Students are assigned to bring in an item for a typical Thanksgiving meal. They also each bring in one dollar to add up to buy a turkey. McKenna donates this food to families in need who cannot afford a meal.

When the Souper Bowl comes around, students bring in cans of soup to help those in need. This takes place around the Super Bowl. When the Stanley Cup begins, the Stanley Cupboard comes to town. Students are assigned to bring in things you would find in a cupboard, like beans, soup, pasta and canned food.

When these food drives come to McKenna, students and staff don’t see it just as a competition or a bragging right. They know that they’re doing the right thing.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park