TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

I am a jersey boy

By Zander Mazzaferro Kidsday Reporter
Print

My football jersey collections started back in 2016, when I went to my first football game. I got a Muhammad Wilkerson jersey. He was drafted by the New York Jets in 2011 and wore uniform number 96.

What I think is cool about football jerseys is that they’re comfortable and they look cool. My favorite football jersey that I have is either my Ryan Shazier who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers or my Michael Bennett, who plays for the New England Patriots.. I have about 28 football jerseys and I wear all of them. I wear one every day. My goal is to get a jersey from every football team.

Kidsday reporter Zander Mazzaferro of Greenport with his

Kidsday reporter Zander Mazzaferro of Greenport with his jersey collection. He is wearing his Ryan Shazier Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.

Photo Credit: Julie Mazzaferro

What got me started with my football jersey collection was that I wanted something to mark every NFL team in my own way. It's a great way to support your favorite team. If you were to go to a football game, you would wear the jersey from that team. Another goal is to go to every stadium in the NFL. That sounds like a lot, 31 stadiums.

I have football jerseys from 17 different teams. If you were to start a football jersey collection, I would say get a jersey from your favorite team first and work from there.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

By Zander Mazzaferro Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 10 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at The best family fall festivals on LI
Aiden Flynn of Manhasset, 2nd Grade, Shelter Rock Back-to-school on LI: Share your photos
If you need a laugh, let the "King See Kevin James at The Paramount, more LI fun this week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search