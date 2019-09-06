I am a jersey boy

My football jersey collections started back in 2016, when I went to my first football game. I got a Muhammad Wilkerson jersey. He was drafted by the New York Jets in 2011 and wore uniform number 96.

What I think is cool about football jerseys is that they’re comfortable and they look cool. My favorite football jersey that I have is either my Ryan Shazier who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers or my Michael Bennett, who plays for the New England Patriots.. I have about 28 football jerseys and I wear all of them. I wear one every day. My goal is to get a jersey from every football team.

Kidsday reporter Zander Mazzaferro of Greenport with his jersey collection. He is wearing his Ryan Shazier Pittsburgh Steelers jersey. Photo Credit: Julie Mazzaferro

What got me started with my football jersey collection was that I wanted something to mark every NFL team in my own way. It's a great way to support your favorite team. If you were to go to a football game, you would wear the jersey from that team. Another goal is to go to every stadium in the NFL. That sounds like a lot, 31 stadiums.

I have football jerseys from 17 different teams. If you were to start a football jersey collection, I would say get a jersey from your favorite team first and work from there.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School