The book “Sports Illustrated Kids: The Football Fanbook” by Gary Gramling is a must-read for all football fans. It contains everything you need to know to become a football know-it-all. From stats and figures (that everyone should know) to terms and tips for football, this book is enticing and extremely interesting.

This book uses humor and fun facts to make learning about football easier. Did you know that there are less than 11 minutes of action in an average NFL game? With commercial breaks, halftime and replays, most of the time players stand in a huddle, get organized or wait for an official to announce a call. I would give this book 5 smiles.