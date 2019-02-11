TODAY'S PAPER
How I scored my first touchdown on my birthday

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Zachary Lampert Kidsday Reporter
It was September 2018 and it was my birthday, and my first football game of the season. We were jogging because we had to get ready for the game. Our team practiced the plays and we did stretches and warmups such as butterflies, pushups, situps, one leg in one leg out, leg lifts and jumping jacks.

When the game started, the other team got the ball first. “Down,” “Set,” “Hike,” screamed the quarterback. I blasted off the ball, pushed my guy away and tackled the running back. My team and I did that until it was fourth down. When the other team punted we caught it, placed the ball down and then we got into a huddle.

Our quarterback told us the plays and then we all screamed, “Break,” and got back on the field. The first play of the game for my team was tight end reverse, and I ran about 11 yards. Then, a teammate did a fake QB sneak and then another teammate got down the field. The QB ran the ball to the right and scored. At the end of the third quarter, the game was tied 6-6.

During the fourth quarter, we did a zigzag play, which is when I go out, then back in. This is where the game got really exciting — the ball was thrown to me, and I caught the ball and ran for a touchdown! That touchdown won the game! I was extremely thrilled and happy. I felt like my heart was going to jump out of my chest, I was so happy. A birthday and a first touchdown all in the same day! What could be better?

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park

