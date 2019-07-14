TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How to get ready for football season

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Jayden Klemm

By Jayden Klemm Kidsday Reporter
Football season is only a few weeks away. Are you ready? If you are having trouble with your football moves, this is the article for you.

First I would stretch. Sit on the ground, bend one knee and cross it over the other leg, then pull your knee back. I have one more stretch: walk, then kick your feet up, then reach for one foot on the same side as your hand.

Now it’s time for some training. You should practice your catching. If you are on defense you can deflect the football, or if you’re on offense you cannot drop the football while running. Work on getting fast so you can outrun a defender. Work on backpedaling so you get the rhythm of running and looking back at the man you’re covering.

Here are some football moves.

Spin: When someone is diving at you, stop a little bit, then you spin, so they do not hit you.

Juke: When someone is trying to come at you, you stop a little bit and then go to one side and cut to the other side, then you run down the field.

Hurdle: When someone is diving at you, you have to jump over them and spread your legs out.

Those were some football moves, stretches and training! Practice a little bit every day, and you will be ready for the new season.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

