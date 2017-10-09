We love the Japanese restaurant Miko, which is located in the Elwood Shopping Center. We decided to write an article to let the world know how great Miko is. We went together to eat at the restaurant and ask the staff questions. We interviewed Jimmy Hiroba, the manager, who treated us really nicely.

We learned that Miko has been open about for about 2 1⁄2 years. The hibachi chefs need three or more years of experience in order to work there. They are known for their steak and make extra sure that their steak is good quality.

Miko makes kids’ birthdays extra fun by giving them free ice cream and letting them bang the gong. Jimmy the manager said his favorite part about working at Miko is meeting new families and seeing the excitement in their faces. A gong is a metal disk with a turned rim that gives a really cool, loud noise when struck.

Everyone should go and experience Miko. The food is great, and the hibachi chefs are very entertaining! The service is great, and Jimmy the manager is so nice! It is located at 1932 Jericho Tpke., East Northport. Call 631-486-8900 or go online to mikojapanese.com