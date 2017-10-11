Marty Lyons, the former Jets star, is a great guy. He always does what he can for the community. Marty once said, “I wanted to keep my dad’s and Keith’s memory alive and help other kids like my son,” so he started a foundation for terminally ill children. Keith was Marty’s little brother in the Big Brothers program who died of leukemia.

Marty Lyons is a great guy because in the mid-1980s, the parents of a 4-year-old girl who was diagnosed with leukemia told the Lyons foundation that there was a good chance she wouldn’t survive the cancer treatment. This little girl’s dream was to go to Disney World. The Lyons foundation granted her wish. She wound up living through the cancer treatment.

Marty Lyons is a great guy because he said, “Every child has a dream, and although we can’t promise a lifetime of happiness to these seriously ill children, we can make one dream reality.”

All in all, Marty Lyons is a great guy for many things he’s done. For example, I was playing soccer golf sponsored for a kid who had died. Marty Lyons signed a football for the raffle, and I won it. This is just one of the many things Marty has done for his community.