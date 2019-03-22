TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Here's why we're not fans of Fortnite

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ori Schnaider, East Northport

By Dylan Cogliano, Benjamin Richards and Nathaniel Strittmatter Kidsday Reporters
Print

Everybody is talking about Fortnite, but why is it so popular? We do not know.

Some may agree with us, some may not. But the truth is, we are not big fans of Fortnite. All day at school it’s just “Blah blah blah, Fortnite!” Fortnite isn’t even fun as a video game for us. We’d rather play Mario or Minecraft. All it is is jumping out of a bus, and guns, missiles and bombs. We think the game is super-violent, and there is only a 1 out of 100 chance you actually win.

Some kids won't stop playing or be social. They put on their headset and boom, they’re out of reality. The parents say get off, but three hours later they’re still on it. We think playing too much Fortnite is lowering kids' grades. When they get home, they don’t study because all they want to do is play that game.

Fortnite is so laggy. If you play on the Nintendo Switch it will lag a bit, but if you play on a phone it lags all the time! Fortnite will also take up a lot of memory on your device.

It also has a bunch of dances that you can do in the game. But kids are always doing those dances in public, and it embarrasses everyone around them and it is really annoying.

We surveyed 206 kids in our school about the popularity of Fortnite. It looks like it is beginning to fade around here ... finally!

I love Fortnite: 47

I like Fortnite: 9

It’s OK: 17

I don’t care: 32

I dislike it: 11

I really dislike it: 37

I don’t play it: 53

We don’t know if we changed your mind or not, but all in all, the message of this article is, we do not like this game.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville

By Dylan Cogliano, Benjamin Richards and Nathaniel Strittmatter Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

In a recent Adventureland Instagram poll, Turbulence, which 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Madeline Tourin 4 (left) and Lilly Carrol 4 6 new interactive spaces for kids at LI libraries
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Shaped like a cotton candy cone, kids can The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 45 indoor places to play on LI
Don Donneruno of Cake Don in Carle Place 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries