Everybody is talking about Fortnite, but why is it so popular? We do not know.

Some may agree with us, some may not. But the truth is, we are not big fans of Fortnite. All day at school it’s just “Blah blah blah, Fortnite!” Fortnite isn’t even fun as a video game for us. We’d rather play Mario or Minecraft. All it is is jumping out of a bus, and guns, missiles and bombs. We think the game is super-violent, and there is only a 1 out of 100 chance you actually win.

Some kids won't stop playing or be social. They put on their headset and boom, they’re out of reality. The parents say get off, but three hours later they’re still on it. We think playing too much Fortnite is lowering kids' grades. When they get home, they don’t study because all they want to do is play that game.

Fortnite is so laggy. If you play on the Nintendo Switch it will lag a bit, but if you play on a phone it lags all the time! Fortnite will also take up a lot of memory on your device.

It also has a bunch of dances that you can do in the game. But kids are always doing those dances in public, and it embarrasses everyone around them and it is really annoying.

We surveyed 206 kids in our school about the popularity of Fortnite. It looks like it is beginning to fade around here ... finally!

I love Fortnite: 47

I like Fortnite: 9

It’s OK: 17

I don’t care: 32

I dislike it: 11

I really dislike it: 37

I don’t play it: 53

We don’t know if we changed your mind or not, but all in all, the message of this article is, we do not like this game.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville