Foughnuts is a popular Great Neck treat

Kidsday reporter Charlotte Nerayoff at Foughnuts in Great

Kidsday reporter Charlotte Nerayoff at Foughnuts in Great Neck. Photo Credit: Nerayoff family

By Charlotte Nerayoff Kidsday Reporter
Does your mouth water when you hear the word doughnut? There is this really delicious doughnut place in Great Neck called Foughnuts. The treats they sell there are shaped like doughnuts, but are actually cakes.

The cool part is that they are healthier than regular doughnuts because they are baked, not fried. Once you sink your teeth into one of these pieces of deliciousness, you will never want another regular doughnut again. These treats come in so many different flavors. For example, they have chocolate glazed, Oreo and cookie dough. It’s so hard to decide which one to order. They are so good and tasty. If you are gluten-free, there are lots of gluten-free options.

Not only does Foughnuts make those, they also have these really soft cookies! These come in different flavors. They have chocolate chip and double chocolate chip cookies.

Every month there is a special discount for customers. For example, one month if you bought 12 Foughnuts, you got three free. This makes it easier to get every flavor that you want to try. Go to Foughnuts. You won’t be sorry!

Foughnuts is at 8 Bond St., Great Neck, 516-466-0806.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck

