I was able to test out the Foundation Chemistry Kit: Beakers and Bubbles (Yellow Scope). I think it’s pretty interesting. It says it’s for girls, but I think it’s for boys and girls. It can be for all ages as well.

The science kit has a lot of things inside. The things inside are:

3 beakers

Safety goggles

Thermometer

Timer

Stir stick

3 sets of tablets (purple, blue, and yellow)

Food coloring (red, yellow, and blue)

Sodium bicarbonate

Citric acid

Votive candle

Chalk cloth

Chalk

Colored pencils

Pencil sharpener

Pencil

Notebook

Chemistry badge

It also comes with a lab notebook that will guide you through scientific concepts: chemical reactions, molecular motion and the effect of temperature. You will end up using all this stuff for the experiments.

I liked the science experiments. They were pretty cool. One experiment was mixing the citric acid and sodium bicarbonate with tap water. First, I put the sodium bicarbonate and citric acid in one beaker, and mixed them together. Then I put 100 milliliters of cold tap water in another beaker. I added food coloring to the water. Then I put the water in the powders' beaker, and then bubbles came rising out. That was really cool. Then it said to put soap, and it turned soapy.

I thought the science kit was really cool. I did lots of experiments with it but I wish I could have done more things. It could have had more experiments with the chemicals. It explained the science of the experiment in the notebook that came with the kit. If you like this set, there are others you can choose from to test out, too.

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport