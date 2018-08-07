We saw a preview of the new TV movie “Freaky Friday” at the ABC offices in Manhattan recently. This movie is about a teenage girl named Ellie Blake (played by Cozi Zuehlsdorff), who ends up switching places with her mother, Katherine (Heidi Blickenstaff). They both think that each other’s life is easier and less stressful and wish that they could walk a day in the other one’s shoes. As they go through the day in their new roles, they soon come to realize what it really takes to be a mom and a teenager.

We did not really know what to expect going in to the movie, and we were all pleasantly surprised to discover it was done as a musical. The lyrics and singing were great and enhanced the story of the movie. There were very funny parts, and we found the problems to be very relatable to teenagers. It was fun to see an adult who was acting like a kid and a kid having to act like an adult.

“Freaky Friday” has a few very positive messages for kids and adults alike. It teaches you to think about what others are going through and to try to see things from their perspective. Ellie sends the powerful message that we should all be proud of who we are and that no matter what you look like, you are perfect the way you are. This is an important lesson for kids to hear.

We highly recommend that you see this movie. It’s a fun, upbeat movie that will be sure to leave you laughing and with a smile on your face.

After seeing the movie, both Cozi and Heidi came into the theater, and we had a chance to talk to them about the movie.

They were both fun, kind, energetic and awesome to talk to. You could tell they had fun making the movie together and that they worked well off each other. Cozi has been working in movies and TV since she was very young. Her first acting role was when she auditioned for the role of “Annie” in a local theater production.

Heidi has spent her career working on Broadway. She was starring in a theatrical version of “Freaky Friday” when she was chosen to play the lead role in the movie. This is her first time working in film. She told us about how she had to change her style of acting, and Cozi helped her with this. It was interesting to learn that neither of the actresses viewed the previous versions of “Freaky Friday” before filming this musical adaptation.

They felt it was important to make their characters their own and make it more relatable to current times. Unlike most films, these actresses needed to become two characters. They had to develop their original character as mother and daughter and then switch places and become the other one, but in the same body.

Since this movie involved singing, dancing and acting, we asked which aspect they liked best. Cozi enjoys singing and writing. (She actually wrote the movie’s opening song.) Although Heidi loves performing on stage (she said how exciting it was that each performance only happens once) she really enjoyed filming and hopes to do more in the future.

Watch it Friday at 8 p.m. on the Disney Channel.