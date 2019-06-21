Freeport Recreation Center is the best summer spot

The Freeport Recreation Center is the best place in the world and the place to go to have fun and hang out with your friends. There are many clubs to join, such as soccer, basketball, baseball, football and hockey. You also can eat and swim there. And you can have fun with family and enjoy it since you are there.

In these clubs you can learn to play these sports. When I was there I learned the basics of soccer. I started when I was only 4. In the winter there is an ice skating place to try.

There are a lot of events there that you can see. One involves the cops, firefighters and other heroes in your life that you can bring with you. On Halloween you would see a garage sale selling cool stuff. There's also a bounce house, and you can get candy. During the summer there is a big park to play in and have fun with. They have concerts, and you also can sing your song there in front of people and hope they like it.

The recreation center has great camps to join. At the camp you do more activities such as hiking, roasting marshmallows, playing fun games, listening to songs you want and running around the place.

Another thing you can do is go to the pools in back of the place. There is a diving place to jump in the water and get wet. There are lifeguards, and they have classes that teach how to save lives. There is also a senior pool, a hot tub where old people can relax themselves.

If you sign up to be a member, you are allowed to go there every day. It’s a great place to make friends.

Info: 130 Merrick Rd., Freeport, freeportny.gov

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport