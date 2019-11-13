TODAY'S PAPER
Kindness rocks! The power of painting a stone

Kidsday reporter Lauren McCarthy: Kindness rocks "make a

Kidsday reporter Lauren McCarthy: Kindness rocks "make a difference." Credit: McCarthy family

By Lauren McCarthy Kidsday Reporter
Imagine if there was a way that you could brighten someone’s day by doing something fun, creative and simple? Well there is. You can create your very own kindness rock.

These kindness rocks are colorful acts of happiness, motivation and love that can be found just about anywhere. Use bright colors to paint a rock, any rock you want. Then write a message on it. If you walk to school, place it on the side of the road on your way. If you’re at the park place it near the swings. If you’re lucky enough to spot one of these, I hope that its message makes you smile and inspires you to make one of your own.

Through this craft, we can make a difference, not only in a person’s life and in our communities, but for the whole world.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

