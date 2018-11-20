TODAY'S PAPER
Fringe makes an old shirt look new again

Kidsday reporter Leah Devoe with her homemade fringe shirt. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Leah Devoe Kidsday Reporter
You can make an older shirt look new again by changing the design on it. I like to fringe old shirts. To do this, you will need three things: scissors, a shirt and a flat surface.

Take the shirt and lay it out face up on the flat surface. Take your scissors and cut the bottom of the shirt on both front and back. The cut should be about 1.5 inches. You can make it longer or shorter depending on how you want the shirt to look. Continue this step until you have cut the shirt all the way around the bottom.

You can add details to the fringe such as knots and beads. For this, you will need pony beads. Take a pony bead and slip it on one strand of the fringe. Knot the strand of fringe on the bottom three to five times, each knot overlapping the other until the bead stays on. Repeat this until you have your finished product: an amazing new shirt.

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights

