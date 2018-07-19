Where is one of the sweetest places in Rockville Centre? Front Street Bakery, of course. Ask anyone!

Located in the heart of Rockville Centre directly across from the Long Island Rail Road station, it’s perfect for a confectionary delight any time of day. We were very thrilled to interview Jeff Wohlfarth and Lisa Acerno, the owners of this community treasure.

Front Street Bakery has been serving Rockville Centre for many years, and since 1950 has been family-owned. Although they are always coming up with new varieties, many of the recipes have been handed down for generations. They use more than 800 pounds of flour and sugar and all the freshest additional ingredients each day to serve some of the finest desserts to their customers. They are best known for their “dot” cookies, crumb cake, and their special cupcake of the week. (One week it was Devil Dog).

Jeff and Lisa start their day at 2 a.m. in order to have everything ready for the other bakers to begin. There are different workstations — one baker prepares the mix, one places it in the oven and is responsible for the baking time, while another is given the cake for decoration. We asked the bakers what their favorite dessert was, and none could pick one. They love them all!

This German bakery has won the Best of Long Island award from the Long Island Press eight times. Perhaps it was because they made the biggest and best-tasting six-foot cake on Long Island.

Best of all, whenever there are cakes, cookies, Danish, doughnuts or cupcakes that did not sell, they give them to Island Harvest, various food pantries and nursing homes. They truly are the sweetest business — not only for their desserts but also for their kindness to others. Front Street Bakery represents hard work and kindness. We highly suggest you visit: 51 Front St., Rockville Centre, 516-766-1199, frontstreetbakery.com.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre