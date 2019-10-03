Frozen bubbles: A cold morning experiment:

Here is one reason to hope cold weather comes our way in a few weeks. Have you ever blown a frozen soap bubble? We did!

It took a few tries before we discovered how to do it. We went outside on a cold winter morning. We wanted to see what would happen if we blew bubbles in a temperature below freezing. At first, the bubbles were just popping as soon as we blew them. Then, Tiffany decided to hold her bubble upside down on the stick. That’s when we saw ice crystals beginning to form. We all screamed because it was so exciting! The entire bubble froze and it felt and looked like glass. After a while it cracked and broke apart.

We do many STEAM activities in our classroom and this was probably one of our favorites. If you want to try this, Do a web search on "frozen bubbles," and you will find lots of ways to learn how to do this fun experiment.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School