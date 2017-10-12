We were given a few of the latest Nerf toys to test out and review. We really liked them all quite a bit. They are fun to play with inside and outside because the soft darts really can’t damage anything.
The Nerf N-Strike AccuStrike AlphaHawk is designed for its accuracy and it shoots both Nerf and Elite darts. They can travel up to 50 feet. Hunter wrote that the Elite darts travel farther but are less accurate. He likes that you can put this toy on a tripod for even more accuracy.
Some of the others we tested out were the N-Strike Elite Modulus (which has glow-in-the-dark darts), Nerf Modulus BarrelStrike, N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Falconfire and the N-Strike Mega Doublebreach (fires two darts in a row). As you can see from the photo, they come in all different shapes and lengths, but they all do one thing: give us lots of fun.
Rating: 4 smiles out of 5
