We sold art to help after Hurricane Harvey

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Mark Ingram

By Julia Richards Kidsday Reporter
A few days after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas hard in August 2017, there was major flooding and so many people lost power. Some had to go to shelters to stay alive, but then the shelters got flooded and they had nowhere to go.

My neighbor Shain knocked on my door and she said, “Hi, I would like to raise money for Hurricane Harvey because there’s a lot of people with no houses and food. I would like to sell my artwork and some of my friends' artwork, too. I was wondering if you would like to participate.”

My mom and I said “Yes!” Shain left with a smile on her face.

The next day my mom, two friends and I planned what we were going to do. We decided to paint rocks, sell lemonade, make posters, draw pictures, color vases gold with fake flowers and sell raffle tickets to win two gift baskets my mom made. One of the baskets was filled with lottery tickets and the other one had drawing supplies.

The day of the fundraiser, we set up the tables and we made the lemonade in the driveway of Shain’s house. We sold a lot of pictures and raffle tickets. In total we got $150 from the lemonade, raffle tickets, painted rocks, colored vases and pictures we drew. With the paintings from Shain and her friends we got $3,150! After that she gave us a picture she had made.

A few months after that we got something in the mail from Texas thanking us for helping raise money and helping all those who were affected by the hurricane.

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station

