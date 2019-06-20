Fun fundraising ideas

Fundraising is important. Many organizations depend on money from different places. Sometimes it’s difficult to come up with new and creative ideas to raise money.

I think I have come up with a few unique ideas that other kids in your town might like to do with you:

Bake sale: I will ask for donations from local bakeries and the community. All donations will be peanut-free desserts and treats because of allergies. Hosting a bake sale at school on a family fun night is one idea.

Escape room: There will be two separate rooms that will hold up to 10 kids and is set up with clues and activities for them to try to escape the rooms. Each participant will pay to play. Time limits are set to escape, and whoever escapes first wins. Admission will be charged. There will be a button to press if they need to get out of the room before the time is up.

Fashion show: These fundraisers are fun because kids love to dress up. Boys and girls can walk the runway wearing different outfits while music plays in the background. Charging admission to the show will benefit a charity.

Rock, paper, scissors: Contestants would be charged a fee to play and there would be several rounds. Three players are in each group. Once one player wins from the group, they will move on to another group of winners until there is one person left. That player is the winner of the contest and will get a prize.

Patricia King’s fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury