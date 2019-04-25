TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Westhampton Beach fun run is a healthy way to raise money

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaylah Bozkurtian, Garden City

By Jasmine Taylor Kidsday Reporter
Print

The fun run is a program that funds things like school field trips or special activities.

The fun run gets you to raise as much money as you can. The more money you raise, the more prizes you get. There are always different prizes. This year during the fun run, the biggest prize was an electric scooter.

The fun run isn’t only about prizes. On the last day of the fun run, you run as many as 35 laps. There is a sticker that you put on your back so you can track how many laps you run. There are teachers that have to stamp how many laps you run. Some kids talk about how they run as if they're skipping.

The fun run never gets canceled. Once it was raining and we just had it inside in the gym, but usually it's outside. It is an amazing event. 

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School

By Jasmine Taylor Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Benner's Farm in Setauket offers many workshops, festivals 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
(L-R) Adriana Alfieri, 11 of Massapequa, Brooke Bencivenga, 8 fun things for teens and tweens to do on LI
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
National and local craft breweries, including Blue Point Craft beer fest, more LI fun this week
Key to My Art (10 W. Oak St., 25 things to do on LI during spring break