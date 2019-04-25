The fun run is a program that funds things like school field trips or special activities.

The fun run gets you to raise as much money as you can. The more money you raise, the more prizes you get. There are always different prizes. This year during the fun run, the biggest prize was an electric scooter.

The fun run isn’t only about prizes. On the last day of the fun run, you run as many as 35 laps. There is a sticker that you put on your back so you can track how many laps you run. There are teachers that have to stamp how many laps you run. Some kids talk about how they run as if they're skipping.

The fun run never gets canceled. Once it was raining and we just had it inside in the gym, but usually it's outside. It is an amazing event.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School