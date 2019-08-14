TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Funko Pops are very popular collectibles

Kidsday reporter Gabriela Reinoso of Carle Place High

Kidsday reporter Gabriela Reinoso of Carle Place High School with her Bob Ross Funko Pop. Photo Credit: Reinoso family

By Gabriela Reinoso Kidsday Reporter
Print

Over the years I have collected Funko Pops, which are pop culture collectible vinyl figurines and bobbleheads.

I started collecting the Pops  because they seemed interesting. In total I have 11 Funko Pops from different shows and movies. For example, I have Mabel and Dipper Pines from the Disney show “Gravity Falls.” Another Funko Pop I have is Bob Ross, who had a television show, “The Joy of Painting.” The price of Funko Pops varies, depending on the store or website you buy one from.

The Funko Pop founder, Mike Becker, started the company in 1998 as a bobblehead company, but soon turned to focus on low-tech, nostalgia-themed toys, according to its website, funko.com.  

Funko Pops are safe for all ages above 3. Everyone enjoys Funko Pops, if you’re collecting or just buying a toy. They are enjoyable pop collectibles that everyone can appreciate and love.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School

By Gabriela Reinoso Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
Giovanni Bilello and his mom enjoy North Fork Share your favorite family memories
P!nk brings her powerful voice and stage confidence See P!nk at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Matthew Muratore is very excited about Turning 1 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search