Over the years I have collected Funko Pops, which are pop culture collectible vinyl figurines and bobbleheads.

I started collecting the Pops because they seemed interesting. In total I have 11 Funko Pops from different shows and movies. For example, I have Mabel and Dipper Pines from the Disney show “Gravity Falls.” Another Funko Pop I have is Bob Ross, who had a television show, “The Joy of Painting.” The price of Funko Pops varies, depending on the store or website you buy one from.

The Funko Pop founder, Mike Becker, started the company in 1998 as a bobblehead company, but soon turned to focus on low-tech, nostalgia-themed toys, according to its website, funko.com.

Funko Pops are safe for all ages above 3. Everyone enjoys Funko Pops, if you’re collecting or just buying a toy. They are enjoyable pop collectibles that everyone can appreciate and love.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School