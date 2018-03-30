TV shows that make our classmates laugh

We went around to the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms in our school and asked kids what they thought were the funniest shows on TV right now. We gave them five choices and here is what we found out:

“Impractical Jokers”: 75

“Fuller House”: 54

“Henry Danger”: 16

“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 6

“The Thundermans”: 5

“Impractical Jokers” is for sure one of the funniest shows on TV. Here are some quotes from some of the 75 kids who chose this show.

Cade: “I think that the show is super funny and puts a smile on my face. Also, it makes me laugh a whole lot.”

Frankie: “I like the show because it’s really funny, and it makes me laugh a lot, and I love the show so much.”

Lastly, Jenna: “I really like and enjoy the show a lot, but I think that they can be inappropriate in some scenes.”

The four jokers in reality are super nice and funny in good ways, not like how they act on the show. All of the kids we interviewed said the show is best for ages 11 and older.

Most of the sixth-graders chose “Impractical Jokers” or “Fuller House.” Some kids didn’t want to vote, either because they didn’t like the shows or didn’t know the shows.

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket