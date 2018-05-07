Are you tired of having of having the same old glasses everyday? Do you wish you could change the colors of your glass frames? Funoogles are the right glasses for you. Funoogles have different color attachments so you can change them every day. You can even match them with your outfit.

Funoogles are no ordinary glasses. It all starts with the base. This is the part that the frame and stems connect to. There are different color frames and stems. You can coordinate the color parts with your outfit, or go crazy and have fun.

We got Funoogles because when we went to the eye doctor, we saw them and how they worked, and thought that it’s super cool how you can just change up the style of your glasses whenever you’d like.

When we combined our Funoogles parts we had 10 frames and nine pairs of stems. That might not seem like a lot, but to us it is. Funoogles are the best thing for kids who like to change things up a bit or coordinate, or for those who hate having the same glasses every day. It helps kids who are reluctant to wear glasses love to wear them. Check them online: funoogles.com

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square