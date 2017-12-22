My dog, Ted, was adopted from Fur Babies Rescue & Referral Inc. I interviewed Sherry Steinlein, who is currently a foster parent to several dogs and fostered Ted before he became part of our family. I was curious about my dog Ted’s background and wanted to learn more about Fur Babies Rescue. I hope these questions and answers help you understand and become more involved in rescuing a furry friend.

When did you decide you wanted to work with Fur Babies? Why?

I started to volunteer with Fur Babies Rescue about five or six years ago, but I have been involved in doing rescue work with dogs for over 20 years. I met their president when she was fostering a boxer dog whom I adopted.

Do you foster dogs yourself? If so, how many and how long do they usually stay with you?

I foster dogs for Fur Babies. It is always different kinds of dogs — sometimes puppies, sometimes older dogs. Sometimes they are sick, and I take care of them until they are better. I never know exactly how long a foster will stay with me — it can be just one day or a few months. It depends on how long it takes for them to be adopted.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

How many dogs does Fur Babies rescue?

Fur Babies usually rescues about 300 dogs a year. We try never to say no to any dog that needs us.

How many volunteers does Fur Babies have?

Usually we have about 15 to 20 volunteers at a time, but it is always changing.

How does Fur Babies pay for the help they give to the dogs?

Fur Babies is a nonprofit organization, which means none of us gets paid anything for doing this. We depend 100 percent on donations and volunteers.

How do you decide if you should let a dog be adopted by someone?

There is an application that anyone who wants to adopt a dog must fill out, and it tells us a bit about the person and their family. If we feel it would be a good fit, the foster parents may go to meet the family who wants to adopt a pup. If it seems like everyone will like each other (we can usually tell), then that dog gets a new home!

What is your favorite type of dog?

Boxers.

If you want more information on Fur Babies, go to fbrrny.com