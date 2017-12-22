TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How Fur Babies Rescue & Referral helps dogs get adopted

Kidsday reporter Olivia Breglio with her dog, Ted,

Kidsday reporter Olivia Breglio with her dog, Ted, who was adopted through Fur Babies Rescue & Referral. Photo Credit: Breglio family

By Olivia Breglio Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

My dog, Ted, was adopted from Fur Babies Rescue & Referral Inc. I interviewed Sherry Steinlein, who is currently a foster parent to several dogs and fostered Ted before he became part of our family. I was curious about my dog Ted’s background and wanted to learn more about Fur Babies Rescue. I hope these questions and answers help you understand and become more involved in rescuing a furry friend.

When did you decide you wanted to work with Fur Babies? Why?

I started to volunteer with Fur Babies Rescue about five or six years ago, but I have been involved in doing rescue work with dogs for over 20 years. I met their president when she was fostering a boxer dog whom I adopted.

Do you foster dogs yourself? If so, how many and how long do they usually stay with you?

I foster dogs for Fur Babies. It is always different kinds of dogs — sometimes puppies, sometimes older dogs. Sometimes they are sick, and I take care of them until they are better. I never know exactly how long a foster will stay with me — it can be just one day or a few months. It depends on how long it takes for them to be adopted.

How many dogs does Fur Babies rescue?

Fur Babies usually rescues about 300 dogs a year. We try never to say no to any dog that needs us.

How many volunteers does Fur Babies have?

Usually we have about 15 to 20 volunteers at a time, but it is always changing.

How does Fur Babies pay for the help they give to the dogs?

Fur Babies is a nonprofit organization, which means none of us gets paid anything for doing this. We depend 100 percent on donations and volunteers.

How do you decide if you should let a dog be adopted by someone?

There is an application that anyone who wants to adopt a dog must fill out, and it tells us a bit about the person and their family. If we feel it would be a good fit, the foster parents may go to meet the family who wants to adopt a pup. If it seems like everyone will like each other (we can usually tell), then that dog gets a new home!

What is your favorite type of dog?

Boxers.

If you want more information on Fur Babies, go to fbrrny.com

By Olivia Breglio Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Jesse Ryan Young's 1st birthday cake smash Melissa Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Paint brush and palette with several colors. April 10 things to do with the kids during holiday break
Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its Glowgolf and more places that opened for kids, parents in 2017
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
The trains will be on time at the Head to the museum, more LI fun this weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE