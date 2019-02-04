"Gabby Garcia’s Ultimate Playbook" by Iva-Marie Palmer (Katherine Tegen) is a great book. It is about a tomboy, Gabby (short for Gabrielle) Garcia, who loves playing baseball.

It’s summer and while she is waiting for her best friend Diego to come back from Costa Rica, she is writing her plans for an MVP summer in her playbook. She has so much going on already, such as her very first date with her crush. One day when Diego comes back, things start to change.

I thought this book was great because I could really relate to it, especially how Gabby goes out of her way to make things happen. Gabby is very sassy. It helps the reader to have a background knowledge of baseball terms, which Gabby uses a lot in the book.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge