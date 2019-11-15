TODAY'S PAPER
How I helped start our school's Game Club

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ella McAleer, Long Beach

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ella McAleer, Long Beach

By Shaya Reddy Kidsday Reporter
I thought of having a game club in my school when I won the Connect 4 championship after taking on my entire class. I met with my principal and told her my idea. I wanted to have a club where kids come and play board games regularly. She thought it was a good idea. She let me pick a couple friends to set it up.

We would meet twice a month. On Game Club days I would stay in at recess with my friends, and we would set up the games. Some of the games were Connect 4, Battleship, chess, playing cards and Rubik’s Cubes. Then the classes would come and play the games. I made flyers so kids could come and play their favorite games instead of going to recess. At Game Club, I walk around and make sure everybody is playing nicely, fairly and the right way. When Game Club is over we put all of the games back into the game closet. 

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset

By Shaya Reddy Kidsday Reporter

