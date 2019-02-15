Do you know about The Game Plan Game: Everyone Needs a Game Plan? Well, if you don’t, we’ll tell you about it.

The game is meant to help kids learn to make good decisions. The outside of the box looks like a community, it has a school, library, store, fountain and a tree house. Now let’s take a look inside. The minute you open the box, it is like a colorful explosion! The inside looks like a fun and active park. There are many people having a great time, and the game board also has dogs, like a real park.

To play you will need an adult to be the game leader. The game leader will check the answers that the players respond with. The objective of the game is to get from start to finish with at least four tokens. You get a token for every card you answer correctly. You will also have two dice; whatever two numbers you roll, add them, and that is how many spaces your character moves. Whichever color space you land on, pick up the matching card.

The card will ask you a question or ask you to do a physical activity. For example, one card reads, “If you are teasing someone and they ask you to stop, what should you do?” Another card asks for you to skip around the room while repeating an emergency number. We played the game with our class once, in small groups. We had a lot of fun.

We recommend checking this game out. The game is really basic and doesn’t have a lot of rules. It is meant for kids ages 4 and up because the reading part of the game may be challenging for young kids. Have lots of fun playing this game!

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Michelle Perino’s fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst