TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 37° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How Garden City became home to tiny lizards

A ruins lizard, or wall lizard, at the

A ruins lizard, or wall lizard, at the Garden City Nursery School in West Hempstead. Photo Credit: Newsday Photo / Bill Davis

By William Stone Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

If you travel around the village of Garden City, you might come across a lizard sneaking around. They are not a very common animal for this area, so I decided to investigate and find out how they came here. I didn’t have to look very far. I visited the website www.gcbirdsanctuary.org and found a whole story about them.

The lizards seen in the Garden City area are a species named lacertids, and they are called ruins lizards or wall lizards. According to the website, a store owner in West Hempstead had a shipment sent to him, and they either didn’t sell very well and he set them free, or they escaped and they went all over town. There once were fewer than 50, but their population has grown. Now there are lizards all over Garden City and other nearby communities.

By William Stone Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its 15 new places for kids, parents to try in 2018
40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and Warm up with 46 indoor places to play on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long 25 things every LIer must do this winter
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The winter psychic fair returns to the Lynbrook Go to a Winter Psychic Fair, more LI fun this weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE