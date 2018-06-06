My family has a restaurant, the Garden Grill in Smithtown. It is one of the best restaurants ever.

The food is so savory, it makes your mouth water. That’s how good it is. If you take one bite you will fall in love. My personal favorite dish is the pasta with salmon and broccoli.

If you can’t have certain foods, you can tell the chef what you can’t have, and the chef will tell you the dishes you can have. The restaurant is super-big. You can book parties, baby showers, celebrations or birthday parties.

The staff there is beyond respectful and sweet. They are very friendly and love meeting new people. They are very helpful. The head chef happens to be my father. He is the nicest man you will ever meet. He makes the best food ever and is so thoughtful and sweet.

The restaurant is super-clean and tidy. The kitchen is very organized and clean. The owner is Gloria Marsilio, who happens to be my grandmother. She is so super-nice and respectful. And without her, the Garden Grill wouldn’t be the Garden Grill it is today. I am so proud to have a family that works and owns a restaurant.

The Garden Grill is at 64 North Country Rd., Smithtown, 631-265-8771; thegardengrill.com

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook