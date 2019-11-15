When I was at the Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove with my Cub Scout den, we took a class and learned about the Native Americans from Long Island.

We learned about tools such as axes made of wood and stone, including some that used sinew with deer tendons to tie the pieces together. We learned how Native Americans started a fire, and it was very hard. We also used mortar and pestle. That was how Native Americans ground their corn into cornmeal.

We looked through the museum and here is what we found. We saw a wigwam made of bark and deer skin. We also saw a model of an archaeological dig. There was a fake skeleton! There was a model of what a Native American camp might have looked like. There was a really cool model of Native Americans building a fish trap. You can learn lots about Native Americans in this museum.

You can also take a short hike. You could also go down to the water, and even go on a nature hike. Come join the fun!

Info: Garvies Point Museum and Preserve, 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove, 516-571-8010, garviespointmuseum.com

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset