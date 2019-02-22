TODAY'S PAPER
Garvies Point Museum and Preserve is a great place for a field trip

Kidsday reporters Angele Serrano, left, and Katherine Moussazadeh

By Katherine Moussazadeh and Angele Serrano Kidsday Reporters
Have you ever been to Garvies Point Museum and Preserve? It is one of the most beautiful places on the North Shore of Long Island.  Your class can have a field trip there and you can have a birthday party if you’re between ages 5 and 10. 

In the museum there are two sections. One side is Native American and the other is geology.

Garvies Point has annual Native American events. There is a gift shop with a selection of books. You can also go on a nature walk. There are forests and trails and lots of wildlife that you can see along the way.

In the Native American section you can learn so many things, like in one corner you can learn how to grind corn using mortar and pestle. There is a wigwam made out of bark and sticks. Native American clothes mostly are made from animal hides, usually deer. The women built houses, grew crops, gathered wild food and did everything related to home. Garvies Point is a great museum and you should check it out.

The museum does things like a coastal cleanup to help our waters and environment. It would make a great field trip for your class. The exhibits are always changing, so it is worth checking out the website.

Info: 50 Barry Drive, Glen Cove; 516-571-8011, garviespointmuseum.com; $4 adults, $2 kids ages 5 to 12 

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

