Recently I took a cruise to the Bahamas and Florida. After a day at sea, we got to Florida and we went on our excursion in Orlando to a place called Gatorland.

When we arrived we saw lots of gators! We even got to see a gator eat a piece of chicken and other meat. Then we went to go to the zip line over the gators.

Oh, wait I didn't tell you about that! We took a ride on the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line. We went into the prep room first, where we got the harness on and were told the rules. We were each connected to the zip line.

The attendant told me to walk backward off the platform to the zip line. I was scared but, I know I didn’t want to be known as that one person in my family not do the zip line. I mean, seriously, my younger brother did it and he is afraid of a lot of rides.

So I fall off the platform backward and I realize that it is not scary it's really fun but it only lasts about 20 seconds. After that we walk back to the prep room and take off the harness.

I still think that will always be one coolest things I've done in my life.

Info: gatorland.com