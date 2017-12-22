TODAY'S PAPER
Gears Gears Gears Motorized On the Move: Bond over building set

Kidsday reporter Chloe Roemig tested Gears Gears Gears

Kidsday reporter Chloe Roemig tested Gears Gears Gears Motorized On the Move building set. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Chloe Roemig Kidsday Reporter, 10, Hewlett
Have you ever heard of a motorized miniature vehicle utilizing gears? The Gears Gears Gears Motorized On the Move building set (Learning Resources) uses STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) concepts. This hands-on construction set has spinning gears and encourages early thinking about engineering and technology. With this toy, kids can design and construct motor-powered vehicles.

This set gives you three exciting models with instructions: a race car, an airplane and a motorcycle. You can also be creative and make your own combination. This is a great toy that builds problem-solving skills and perseverance.

As this type of construction set toy is not one of my strengths, I recruited my 12-year-old brother, Ryan, whom I consider a Lego expert, to help me. I had a great time bonding with Ryan while putting this together. As you can see, this is a great interactive toy for the whole family. I thought that this toy was unique in that it includes gears that move, so when you turn one gear, the whole toy moves.

The box states the age group for this toy is 6 years and older. I don’t think that a 6-year-old would be able to make the three vehicle models that came with the instructions in the box.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

