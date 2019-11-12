A message from Generation Z

Adults seem to think they know everything, but in my opinion, that is not always true.

First of all, we do use our phones a fair amount, but we are not constantly playing games or aimlessly scrolling through social media. On the contrary, we often use our phones for helpful reasons, such as research, reading the news and listening to music.

Generation Z also seems to be a generation that is more accepting of others and does not judge. Everyone has their own happiness and their own way to be happy. Additionally, we dislike it when you say that we are too young. Is there a certain age when you can have your own beliefs and speak up about them? While adults are wise and have abundant knowledge to offer, the past is to be learned from, not lived in.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale