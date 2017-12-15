We tested two products from GeoSmart, and we liked them a lot.

GeoSphere: Kristopher wrote: GeoSphere is a toy with squares and triangles with small metal bars on every side of the piece so it can connect to each other. There is every single color of the rainbow. For squares, there are three of every color, and for triangles there are two of every color. There is a part that you put on the bottom that connects to the metal bar and spins around. This would be good for people with creative minds. I think they could improve on this toy by making different shapes in the kit.

GeoSpace Station: Danielle wrote: It comes with 70 pieces in a lot of different shapes and colors. You can build anything you want with these shapes. You put one of the shapes next to another, and they will be attracted to each other because they are made with magnets. If you want to split them apart, all you do is pull the pieces apart.

I thought this game was very enjoyable. If you don’t like building things, you should still try it out because it is a toy, and who doesn’t love toys? I really enjoyed playing with this toy.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5