TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

GeoSmart Mars Explorer: Magnetic assembly makes robot fun

Kidsday reporter Emma Breen tested the GeoSmart Mars

Kidsday reporter Emma Breen tested the GeoSmart Mars Explorer. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Emma Breen Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I tested and played with the GeoSmart Mars Explorer, and this toy was so much fun, I could honestly play with it for days (which is kind of what I did). Basically, there are a lot of magnets in this robot’s assembly. What I enjoyed about this robot was that if you mess up on making it, you can always just take it apart and rebuild it.

I like how you can make different kinds of robots and not just the same one. I like that the pieces were very colorful. There are all different colors including orange, green, blue, purple and red. Also, I like how some pieces in this set were already assembled so the person or kid didn’t have to assemble it themselves.

This robot moved well and at a medium speed. However, a button on the wireless remote control it came with might have been broken because one button moved the robot but the other button did not move the robot all.

I think this toy is really interesting, fun and cool. It was interesting that the toymakers chose to make the pieces magnetic instead of a different material. I think that I actually like that the pieces are magnetic better than if they were a different kind of plastic or something. I think I had trouble building the robots because the directions weren’t clear enough.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

By Emma Breen Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Jesse Ryan Young's 1st birthday cake smash Melissa Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Paint brush and palette with several colors. April 10 things to do with the kids during holiday break
Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its Glowgolf and more places that opened for kids, parents in 2017
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
The trains will be on time at the Head to the museum, more LI fun this weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE