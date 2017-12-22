I tested and played with the GeoSmart Mars Explorer, and this toy was so much fun, I could honestly play with it for days (which is kind of what I did). Basically, there are a lot of magnets in this robot’s assembly. What I enjoyed about this robot was that if you mess up on making it, you can always just take it apart and rebuild it.

I like how you can make different kinds of robots and not just the same one. I like that the pieces were very colorful. There are all different colors including orange, green, blue, purple and red. Also, I like how some pieces in this set were already assembled so the person or kid didn’t have to assemble it themselves.

This robot moved well and at a medium speed. However, a button on the wireless remote control it came with might have been broken because one button moved the robot but the other button did not move the robot all.

I think this toy is really interesting, fun and cool. It was interesting that the toymakers chose to make the pieces magnetic instead of a different material. I think that I actually like that the pieces are magnetic better than if they were a different kind of plastic or something. I think I had trouble building the robots because the directions weren’t clear enough.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5