As you probably know, if you’re a football fan, the New York Giants had a disappointing season last year. They were predicted to get into the playoffs and maybe even the Super Bowl.

This dream was shattered when the Giants went 3-13. That’s three wins and 13 losses. That’s the second worst in the whole league. Their season was plagued with injuries and poor coaching. We are both huge Giants fans, and we present to you what the Giants should do this season if they want to win the Super Bowl.

Every year, the NFL holds a draft where players from colleges are selected to play for NFL teams. The Giants held the second pick in the first round. The Giants, to the surprise of many, did not take a quarterback. Instead, they chose the player who many people believed to be the best in the draft, Saquon Barkley, a running back from Penn State. Many thought the Giants would choose a quarterback, especially when one of the best quarterbacks in the draft, Sam Darnold, was available.

We believe Saquon is a great pick because the Giants have always needed a stable running game with a super-athlete like Saquon. His size, speed and athletic ability are amazing. We think he will help take a load off an aging Eli Manning and be the spark that the Giants’ backfield has been searching for.

With the second pick, the Giants selected Will Hernandez, a run-blocking offensive guard from the University of Texas at El Paso. This pick will help Saquon and the running game work efficiently and will also help Eli with protection from the pressure and possible sacks this season.

In the third round, the Giants chose Lorenzo Carter, an outside linebacker out of the University of Georgia. He will help with rushing the passer and disrupting the other team’s offense.

However, one of the most significant picks in the draft for the Giants was their fourth-round pick, Kyle Lauletta. He is a quarterback from the University of Richmond in Virginia. He could possibly replace Eli when he retires. Their last pick was RJ McIntosh, a defensive tackle from the University of Miami.

We believe the Giants made big improvements in the draft and have a bright future ahead if they can continue to get this much talent out of just a few draft picks.

We think they need to make some cuts. In the NFL, the players’ salaries are not guaranteed unless the contract says otherwise. Therefore, teams have the ability to get rid of players whenever they feel it is appropriate. We think they should cut cornerback Eli Apple. He is still young and has potential, but he got into arguments with coaches and isn’t performing well on the field. Another player who needs to go is offensive lineman Ereck Flowers. In four years he has not lived up to expectations.

In free agency, the Giants made some huge moves. The Giants traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and a fourth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received a third-round pick and fourth-round swap in the deal. The Giants needed these draft picks, and they were put to good use in the draft. The most notable free agent the Giants signed is offensive lineman Nate Solder from the New England Patriots. He is a star offensive tackle in the league and will really help in both the running game and in protecting Eli Manning.

The Giants are a team with much potential and young talent. If they keep building through the draft and develop their young players, they could easily compete for a Super Bowl soon.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park